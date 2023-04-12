Hi, Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. Rest assured we’re here to help you. If your Philips Groomer is trimming your beard or hair unevenly, please check that the cutting element or the trimming comb which you are using with your groomer is attached correctly to its body. If the attachments are not placed correctly, the groomer may not work, or give desired results. If you press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin, you may accidentally change the settings to high or low or apply uneven pressure. This can result in uneven clipping. For the best trimming experience, make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily. If you have any additional questions, please get in touch via Social Media. We're available on Facebook (@Philips) and Twitter (@PhilipsCare). Don't worry, if you don't use Social Media, you can also reach out to us via the contact page: www.Philips.com/contact. Hope to speak to you soon!