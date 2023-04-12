2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT1234/16
Trims beard, guards skin
The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.
Stainless steel blades
DuraPower, 30min cordless use
USB charging
3 stubble and beard combs
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
CoolDeep
12/04/2023
India
Good for Beard - Bad for Others
Highly recommended only for Beard trimming as the name suggests. I tried using it a couple of times for underarm & below waist trimming but got cut 90% of times and trust me those cuts are razor sharp with those self-sharpening blades. The product has a very sleek design with good quality plastic which is premium to use. Battery backup is good as well.
Pros
Premium Quality Feel and gets the work done
Cons
Can't use it other than beard trimming with those razor-sharp blades that get you cut easily.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-04-12
Vigon
02/04/2022
India
Verified buyer
Trims fast
Good but when it falls it stops working so all customers should be careful. And I would recommend Philips to invent waterproof Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-12-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-12-02
19/12/2023
India
battery is not working
battery doesn"t working for i have charged trimmer for 30 minute or 1 hours it trimmer working for 30 sec or at max 45 sec after that it will stop working i think battery is not working properly pls help me or support me
Cons
9834621313
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-11-19
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-11-19