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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 1000Beard trimmer

BT1234/16

2.5

| (4) Reviews

Trims beard, guards skin

The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.

See all benefits

Protects against nicks and cuts

Trims beard, guards skin

  • Stainless steel blades

  • DuraPower, 30min cordless use

  • USB charging

  • 3 stubble and beard combs

Longer lasting battery

Longer lasting battery

This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

Get a perfect but protective trim

Get a perfect but protective trim

The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3
2

12/04/2023

India

India

Good for Beard - Bad for Others

Highly recommended only for Beard trimming as the name suggests. I tried using it a couple of times for underarm & below waist trimming but got cut 90% of times and trust me those cuts are razor sharp with those self-sharpening blades. The product has a very sleek design with good quality plastic which is premium to use. Battery backup is good as well.

Pros

Premium Quality Feel and gets the work done

Cons

Can't use it other than beard trimming with those razor-sharp blades that get you cut easily.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-04-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-04-12

02/04/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Trims fast

Good but when it falls it stops working so all customers should be careful. And I would recommend Philips to invent waterproof Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-12-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2021-12-02

19/12/2023

India

India

battery is not working

battery doesn"t working for i have charged trimmer for 30 minute or 1 hours it trimmer working for 30 sec or at max 45 sec after that it will stop working i think battery is not working properly pls help me or support me

Cons

9834621313

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-11-19

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1234/16 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-11-19

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