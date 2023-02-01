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  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

    Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

    BT1233/18

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

    This trimmer is designed to give you a comfortable clean look, with close trim, while protecting your skin. With innovative SkinProtect comb and skin-friendly blades, you get smooth glide on skin without compromising closeness.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.945.00

    Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

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    See all Beard trimmers

    Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

    Close trim with SkinProtect comb

    • Self-sharpening blades
    • 30 min runtime
    • Click-on combs 2mm steps
    • Skin Protect glide comb
    Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

    Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

    Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

    SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

    SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

    Skin Protect Comb is designed to give you a comfortable clean look while providing extra skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

    Choose beard lengths of 5-7mm or the zero trim look

    Choose beard lengths of 5-7mm or the zero trim look

    Use the 7mm comb to trim your long beard, the 5mm comb to create stubble look or use your trimmer with SkinProtect comb to have a zero trim.

    Cordless use for up to 30 mins

    Cordless use for up to 30 mins

    Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.

    Lights indicate when battery is charging

    Lights indicate when battery is charging

    The green light on the handle lets you know when your device is charging.

    USB charging for convenient use

    USB charging for convenient use

    This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ87).

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Longer lasting battery lifetime

    Longer lasting battery lifetime

    This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery lifetime going four times longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      • 7mm beard comb
      • 5mm beard comb
      • SkinProtect comb

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Charging
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      • 8 hours full charge
      DuraPower technology
      4x longer battery life
      Run time
      30 minutes
      Maximum power consumption
      5 W
      Input voltage
      5 V

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 1mm
      Skin comfort
      Non-scratching teeth

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Display
      Charging indicator
      Operation
      Cordless use

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