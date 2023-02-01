BT1233/18
Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming
This trimmer is designed to give you a comfortable clean look, with close trim, while protecting your skin. With innovative SkinProtect comb and skin-friendly blades, you get smooth glide on skin without compromising closeness.See all benefits
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Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
Skin Protect Comb is designed to give you a comfortable clean look while providing extra skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Use the 7mm comb to trim your long beard, the 5mm comb to create stubble look or use your trimmer with SkinProtect comb to have a zero trim.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.
The green light on the handle lets you know when your device is charging.
This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ87).
A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.
Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery lifetime going four times longer.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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