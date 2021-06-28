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  • Trims beard, guards skin Trims beard, guards skin Trims beard, guards skin

    Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

    BT1233/15

    Trims beard, guards skin

    The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.

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    Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

    Similar products

    See all Beard trimmers

    Trims beard, guards skin

    Protects against nicks and cuts

    • Stainless steel blades
    • DuraPower, 30min cordless use
    • USB charging
    • 3 stubble and beard combs
    Longer lasting battery

    Longer lasting battery

    This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

    Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

    Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

    Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.

    USB charging for convenient use

    USB charging for convenient use

    This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).

    Know when it's time to charge

    Know when it's time to charge

    The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

    Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

    Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

    Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

    The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Choose beard lenghts of 1-5-7mm or the zero trim look

    Use the 7 or 5mm comb to trim your long beard, the 1mm comb to create a 3-day stubble look or use your trimmer without a comb to have a zero trim.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      Comb
      • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
      • 2 beard combs (5, 7 mm)
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      30 minutes
      Charging
      • USB charging
      • 8 hours full charge
      DuraPower technology
      4x longer battery life
      Adaptor
      Not included

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic Easy Grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 1mm
      Non-scratching teeth
      For more comfort

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Charging indicator
      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Travel lock
      Yes

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