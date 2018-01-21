2 year warranty
Discontinued
Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker
Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via Bluetooth, USB and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and FM Radio.
Bluetooth
USB
Built-in microphone for calls
20W, rechargeable battery
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.6
of 5
8
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Sori
21/01/2018
India
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
This is a great mini dynamite from Philips with excellent Sound quality & with a deep bass.. Having a good battery backup no need to charge frequently, works well with Bluetooth, memory card slot, usb port.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT122 wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT122 wireless portable speaker
Mandar4
20/01/2017
India
Full all round performance. Good enough for a house party.
Considering the choices you have in this category, there are products available at one fourth the price, but if it's performance and sound quality you care for, this is the speaker you need. Very sturdy build quality and loud sound with deep bass and lively treble. The speaker has a heavy and robust feel to it and plays stereo. Bluetooth pairing is easy and the system lights are nicely muted and out of the way. USB charging enables extended play time using a power bank and the aux in is a lifesaver.Haven't played with it long enough to judge battery life yet but being Philips, I know it will be great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT122 wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT122 wireless portable speaker
Rajatkm93
09/12/2018
India
Good product- Recommend
Good audio quality. Works absolutely fine in all 3 three mode.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT122 wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT122 wireless portable speaker