Beardtrimmer series 1000

Beard trimmer

BT1212/15
  • Durable consistent performance with DuraPower Durable consistent performance with DuraPower Durable consistent performance with DuraPower
    Durable consistent performance with DuraPower

    The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.945.00

      Durable consistent performance with DuraPower

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      • Stainless steel blades
      • DuraPower, 30min cordless use
      • USB charging
      • 3 stubble and beard combs
      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life time of your trimmer is increased by 4 times.

      Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.

      USB charging for convenient use

      USB charging for convenient use

      This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).

      Choose beard lenghts of 1-5-7mm or the zero trim look

      Choose beard lenghts of 1-5-7mm or the zero trim look

      Use the 7 or 5mm comb to trim your long beard, the 1mm comb to create a 3-day stubble look or use your trimmer without a comb to have a zero trim.

      Light on the device indicates when battery is charging

      Light on the device indicates when battery is charging

      This trimmer comes with a battery charging indicator which lets you know with a green light that your device is charging.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1mm
        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • 2 beard combs (5, 7 mm)
        • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        DuraPower technology
        4x longer battery life
        Run time
        30 minutes
        Charging
        • 8 hours full charge
        • USB charging
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Adaptor
        Not included

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator
        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Travel lock
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

