2 year warranty
Discontinued
Durable consistent performance with DuraPower
The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.
Stainless steel blades
DuraPower, 30min cordless use
USB charging
3 stubble and beard combs
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.
4.1
of 5
137
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
DrBison
12/10/2021
India
Great Product
Great product and durable. Easy to use. Charging takes up to 8hrs but working perfectly.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1212/15 Beard trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1212/15 Beard trimmer
Anon12
14/07/2021
India
Excellent Product
Easy to carry and use. Pretty good battery life. Comes with a recyclable box.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1212/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1212/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-14
erocnu
13/07/2021
India
Verified buyer
GOOD PRODUCT
This product is value for money.comfortable for user.
Pros
user friendly
Cons
8 hrs charging
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1212/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-13
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1212/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-06-13