Durable consistent performance with DuraPower
The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.
The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life time of your trimmer is increased by 4 times.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.
This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).
Use the 5mm comb to trim your long beard, the 1mm comb to create a 3-day stubble look or use your trimmer without a comb to have a zero trim.
This trimmer comes with a battery charging indicator which lets you know with a green light that your device is charging.
Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.
The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.
Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.
