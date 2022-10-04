2 year warranty
Discontinued
Durable consistent performance with DuraPower
The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades trim consistently as on day 1. This trimmer can also be charged with a micro-USB cable and runs for up to 30 minutes.
Stainless steel blades
DuraPower, 30min cordless use
USB charging
2 stubble and beard combs
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery going four times longer.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.
3.8
of 5
54
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
T.S THE BOSS HAUNTER
04/10/2022
India
This product is really best in this price range
this product i have used 1 month its really good charging is fast battery backup is really amaizing just i can say its really good in this price range all can buy this i can suggest it for all
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1210/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-09-03
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1210/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-09-03
FunnilyWise
06/02/2022
India
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Great product overall including battery life. Stubble comb works very well, and the blade is quite efficient. I use it to trim my scalp hair, stubble as well as body hair. Works perfectly.
Pros
Battery life, blade, combs
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1210/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-10-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1210/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2021-10-06
SKBA
28/12/2021
India
Verified buyer
Good product!
Does its job well. The best feature is it has charging indicator. Only shortcoming is, they should have given 2mm comb also so that it could be used for trimming mustaches also.
Pros
The best feature is it has charging indicator.
Cons
they should have given 2mm comb also so that it could be used for trimming mustaches also.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1210/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-11-28
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 1000 BT1210/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2020-11-28