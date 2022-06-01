with ThermoShield technology and mineral ions
ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.
Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.
The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
