7000 Series

Straightener

BHS732/00
    7000 Series Straightener

    BHS732/00
    with ThermoShield technology and mineral ions

    • ThermoShield technology for less heat damage
    • 50% faster straightening**
    • Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair
    • 35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling
    • Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding
    with ThermoShield technology and mineral ions

    • ThermoShield technology for less heat damage
    • 50% faster straightening**
    • Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair
    • 35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling
    • Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding
      Protect and style with less heat damage*

      Protect and style with ThermoShield technology for less heat damage with a consistent temperature, and mineral ions for reducing UV impact. For styles that are beautiful, healthy looking and frizz-free.
      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.

      50% faster straightening**

      50% faster straightening**

      Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

      35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

      35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Teal Metallic

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2 m
        Voltage
        110-240 V
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Plate size
        25x105 mm
        Heat settings
        12
        Type of temperature control
        • Temperature wheel
        • with LED indicator
        Styling temperature
        120°C - 230°C
        Auto shut off
        Yes, after 30 mins
        Preset mode temperature
        210°C

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Floating plates
        Yes

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ready to use indicator
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic Argan oil infused
        Plate lock
        Yes

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Heat-resistant roll-out pouch
        Yes

          • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
          • **vs HP8361
          • *vs HP8361

