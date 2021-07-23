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  • Style with less heat damage* Style with less heat damage* Style with less heat damage*

    5000 Series Straightener

    BHS530/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Style with less heat damage*

    Style your hair with ThermoShield technology. For a consistent temperature from hair root to tip, less heat damage, and healthy looking hair. Intensity your hair shine with 2x ionic care to create lots of beautifully, frizz-free styles.

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Straightener

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners

    Style with less heat damage*

    with ThermoShield technology

    • ThermoShield technology
    • 50% faster straightening
    • 35% smoother floating plates
    • 2x ionic care
    ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

    ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

    ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.

    50% faster straightening**

    50% faster straightening**

    Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

    35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

    35%*** smoother floating plates for gentle styling

    35% smoother plates with floating technology for gentle gliding with every stroke. The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

    2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free-shiny hair

    2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free-shiny hair

    This powerful ionic system intensifies your hair's shine with 2x the ionic care per styling session. Charging you hair with millions of negative ions per cubic centimeter eliminates static, conditions your hair and smoothens its cuticles. So you can enjoy frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

    Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

    Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

    The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

    Straighten or curl for various styles

    Straighten or curl for various styles

    From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or head-turning curls - you can do it all. What will it be today?

    Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

    Temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C

    Choose between temperature range from 120°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

    105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

    105 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

    The longer 105 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

    Easy to read innovative temperature display

    Easy to read innovative temperature display

    The unique combination of 360° temperature wheel and LED display gives you absolute temperature control.

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

    Heat resistant roll out mat included

    Heat resistant roll out mat included

    The convenient heat resistant roll-out mat helps you style anywhere, it also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while traveling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Heat resistant roll-out mat
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Heat-up time
      30 sec
      Plate size
      25x105 mm
      Heat settings
      12
      Type of temperature control
      • Temperature wheel
      • with LED indicator
      Styling temperature
      120°C - 230°C
      Auto shut off
      Yes, after 30 mins
      Off mode power
      < 0.5 W

    • Design

      Color
      Light pink metallic

    • Features

      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Material plates
      Ceramic Argan oil infused
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Plate lock
      Yes
      Ready to use indicator
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      2x ions
      Floating plates
      Yes

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    • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
    • *vs HP8361
    • **vs BHS677
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