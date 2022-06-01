Search terms

5000 Series

Straightener

BHS520/00
  • Style with less heat damage* Style with less heat damage* Style with less heat damage*
    5000 Series Straightener

    BHS520/00
    with ThermoShield technology

    • ThermoShield technology for less heat damage
    • 50% faster straightening**
    • 2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free-shiny hair
    • Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding
    • Floating plates for gentle styling
      Style with less heat damage*

      Style your hair with ThermoShield technology. For a consistent temperature from hair root to tip, less heat damage, and healthy looking hair. Intensity your hair shine with 2x ionic care to create lots of beautifully, frizz-free styles.
      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology for less heat damage

      ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.

      50% faster straightening**

      50% faster straightening**

      Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

      2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free-shiny hair

      2 x ionic care*** for frizz-free-shiny hair

      This powerful ionic system intensifies your hair's shine with 2x the ionic care per styling session. Charging you hair with millions of negative ions per cubic centimeter eliminates static, conditions your hair and smoothens its cuticles. So you can enjoy frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Pale sky Blue

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        110-240 V
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Plate size
        25x105 mm
        Heat settings
        12
        Type of temperature control
        • Temperature wheel
        • with LED indicator
        Styling temperature
        120°C - 230°C
        Auto shut off
        Yes, after 30 mins

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Floating plates
        Yes

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ready to use indicator
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic Argan oil infused
        Plate lock
        Yes

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Heat resistant roll-out mat
        Yes

          • Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
          • *vs HP8361

