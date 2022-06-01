with ThermoShield technology
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
with ThermoShield technology
with ThermoShield technology
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
with ThermoShield technology
ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. Its' sensor regulates the temperature so that from root to end, your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves.
Smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.
This powerful ionic system intensifies your hair's shine with 2x the ionic care per styling session. Charging you hair with millions of negative ions per cubic centimeter eliminates static, conditions your hair and smoothens its cuticles. So you can enjoy frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This ensures even heat and pressure on the hair for good styling performance.
Design
Technical specifications
Service
Caring technologies
Features
Features
Accessories