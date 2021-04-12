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  • Straighten it. Style it Straighten it. Style it Straighten it. Style it

    2000 Straightener

    BHS393/00

    Straighten it. Style it

    Silk Titanium Straightener delivers the style while being gentle on hair. Our protective technology optimizes temperature resulting in less heat exposure. The fast heat transfer deliver styling resulting in beautiful healthy-looking hair.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.1,845.00

    2000 Straightener

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners

    Straighten it. Style it

    Make it smooth.

    • SilkProtect technology
    • Ceramic titanium plates
    • 60 secs heat up time
    Ceramic infused with titanium for perfect styling results

    Ceramic infused with titanium for perfect styling results

    Ceramic plates infused with titanium allow for fast heat transfer and smooth gliding through the hair, ensuring beautiful styling performance.

    SilkProtect Technology cares for your hair

    SilkProtect Technology cares for your hair

    The SilkProtect technology ensures optimized temperature to minimize the heat exposure, leaving hair with a silky-smooth look.

    Long plates to straighten or to create waves

    Long plates to straighten or to create waves

    The SilkProtect technology ensures optimized temperature to minimize the heat exposure, leaving hair with a silky-smooth look.

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    1.6m cord

    1.6m cord

    1.6 meter cord for maximum flexibility

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

    2 temperature settings at 190°C and 210°C

    2 temperature settings at 190°C and 210°C

    2 temperature settings at 190°C and 210°C. Lower temperature for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperature for long lasting results.

    210°C styling temperature

    210°C styling temperature

    The high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.6  m
      Voltage
      Worldwide  V
      Maximum temperature
      210  °C
      Heat-up time
      60 sec
      Long plates
      20x90mm

    • Features

      Temperature Settings
      190°C and 210°C
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Plate lock
      Yes
      Handle lock
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

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