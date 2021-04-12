BHS393/00
Straighten it. Style it
Silk Titanium Straightener delivers the style while being gentle on hair. Our protective technology optimizes temperature resulting in less heat exposure. The fast heat transfer deliver styling resulting in beautiful healthy-looking hair.See all benefits
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Ceramic plates infused with titanium allow for fast heat transfer and smooth gliding through the hair, ensuring beautiful styling performance.
The SilkProtect technology ensures optimized temperature to minimize the heat exposure, leaving hair with a silky-smooth look.
The SilkProtect technology ensures optimized temperature to minimize the heat exposure, leaving hair with a silky-smooth look.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
1.6 meter cord for maximum flexibility
The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.
The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.
Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.
2 temperature settings at 190°C and 210°C. Lower temperature for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperature for long lasting results.
The high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.
Technical specifications
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