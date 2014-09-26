Search terms

  • Selfie Straightener Selfie Straightener Selfie Straightener

    Straightener

    BHS224/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Selfie Straightener

    Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.1,595.00

    Straightener

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners

    Selfie Straightener

    Always ready made easy

    • 2000
    SilkPro Care technology for less heat exposure

    SilkPro Care technology for less heat exposure

    Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky-smooth hair.

    210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

    210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

    This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

    Infused ceramic plates for ultrasmooth gliding and straight hair.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

    Use anywhere in the world with universal voltage

    Use anywhere in the world with universal voltage

    This straightener is ready to use anywhere in the world and is compatible with 110-240 voltage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.6  m
      Voltage
      Worldwide  V
      Maximum temperature
      210  °C
      Heat-up time
      60 sec

    • Features

      2 year guarantee
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Material plates
      Ceramic
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.