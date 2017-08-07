Search terms

StyleCare

Multi-Styler

BHH811/00
Overall Rating / 5
      Click on your style

      Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight and curly hair to updos and more, create more than 10 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Curler
        Yes
        Straightener
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240V
        Heater type
        PTC
        Plate size
        Curler 90 mm
        Cable length
        1.8 m
        Styling temperature
        Up to 210°C
        Heating time
        60 s

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Features

        Cool tip
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Barrel diameter
        25 mm
        Coating of heated parts
        Ceramic
        OneClick release technology
        Yes
        Straightener size
        30x80 mm

      • Features

        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Elastic band
        2
        Hair loop
        Yes
        Style guide
        with 10 easy to create styles

