    Hair Dryer 8000 Series Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced

    BHD837/10

    Introducing the Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer. Our most compact high-speed ionic hair dryer, designed to protect hair against heat damage with ThermoShield Advanced temperature sensors for strong, shiny, moisture-rich hair in no time.

    • ThermoShield Advanced sensors
    • Powerful Brushless DC motor
    • Dual Airstream Technology
    • Gentle mode for scalp care
    Take your hair from wet to dry in just a few minutes with our most powerful high-speed hair dryer yet. Spinning up to 110,000 times per minute, the state-of-the-art Brushless DC motor delivers efficient drying air at 228 km (141 miles) an hour, so your best hair days can start as soon as possible!

    Protect your hair from heat damage and maintain up to 100%** of its natural strength thanks to ThermoShield Advanced technology. The technology’s sensors are designed to detect ambient temperature 200 times per second then adjust drying heat to keep your hair protected and strong. Healthy feeling hair and peace of mind, dry after dry.

    Experience smooth, glossy hair thanks to Dual Aistream technology’s ultra stable performance, which draws air from two inlets simultaneously, then condenses them into one powerful stream of drying air. But don’t just take our word for its results – 94% of users*** say their hair feels smooth after using the Philips 8000 Series hair dryer.

    Take extra care of scalp and fine hair with the dryer’s specially programmed Gentle mode. Designed to be kind, 97% of users**** agree that the hair dryer delivers a gentle experience on scalp.

    Discover soft, supple, healthy-looking hair from root to tip with ionic care. The hair dryer releases up to 200 million negative and water ions***** to enhance your hair’s moisture-rich shine by up to 58%.******

    Weighing in at only 395g,******* our lightest high-speed hair dryer weighs little more than a can of soda! Being so compact, it’s comfortable to use and convenient to take with you, even when traveling light.

    It couldn’t be easier to keep this hair dryer dust-free. Simply activate the auto-clean mode, and the dryer's fan blades will do the rest, reversing their rotation to clean out any dust from the filter.

    The Philip 8000 Series Hair Dryer uses up to 50%******** less energy yet delivers the most powerful drying of any Philips high-speed hair dryer. Your best hair day, with less impact on the planet.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Magnetic 8 mm styling nozzle
      Yes
      Magnetic diffuser
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Color/finishing
      Rose Champagne
      Cord length
      2 m
      Wattage
      1400  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Motor
      Brushless DC (110,000 RPM)
      Weight
      395 g
      Average air speed
      228 km/h
      Off mode power
      < 0.5 W

    • Features

      Speed settings
      3
      Temperature Settings
      7 (45°C - 95°C, Cool Shot mode)
      Pre-set modes
      • 4 (Fast, ThermoShield Advanced, Hot-Cold, Gentle)
      • Memory function that automatically activates the last used setting when the dryer is turned on.
      Auto-Cleaning mode
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic
      Negative and water ions

    • Tested on 30 cm long Caucasian hair using the highest heat and speed setting
    • * Tested at Thermoshield mode vs air dry
    • ** Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
    • *** Tested with 31 users under Hot/Cold mode
    • **** Tested under highest heat and speed setting
    • ***** Tested under Hot/Cold mode, vs air dry
    • ****** Without cord and accessories
    • ******* Versus Philips BHD530 with 2300W, tested under highest heat and speed setting
