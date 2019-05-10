BHD837/10
Our fastest hair dryer yet
Introducing the Philips 8000 Series Hair Dryer. Our most compact high-speed ionic hair dryer, designed to protect hair against heat damage with ThermoShield Advanced temperature sensors for strong, shiny, moisture-rich hair in no time.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Take your hair from wet to dry in just a few minutes with our most powerful high-speed hair dryer yet. Spinning up to 110,000 times per minute, the state-of-the-art Brushless DC motor delivers efficient drying air at 228 km (141 miles) an hour, so your best hair days can start as soon as possible!
Protect your hair from heat damage and maintain up to 100%** of its natural strength thanks to ThermoShield Advanced technology. The technology’s sensors are designed to detect ambient temperature 200 times per second then adjust drying heat to keep your hair protected and strong. Healthy feeling hair and peace of mind, dry after dry.
Experience smooth, glossy hair thanks to Dual Aistream technology’s ultra stable performance, which draws air from two inlets simultaneously, then condenses them into one powerful stream of drying air. But don’t just take our word for its results – 94% of users*** say their hair feels smooth after using the Philips 8000 Series hair dryer.
Take extra care of scalp and fine hair with the dryer’s specially programmed Gentle mode. Designed to be kind, 97% of users**** agree that the hair dryer delivers a gentle experience on scalp.
Discover soft, supple, healthy-looking hair from root to tip with ionic care. The hair dryer releases up to 200 million negative and water ions***** to enhance your hair’s moisture-rich shine by up to 58%.******
Weighing in at only 395g,******* our lightest high-speed hair dryer weighs little more than a can of soda! Being so compact, it’s comfortable to use and convenient to take with you, even when traveling light.
It couldn’t be easier to keep this hair dryer dust-free. Simply activate the auto-clean mode, and the dryer's fan blades will do the rest, reversing their rotation to clean out any dust from the filter.
The Philip 8000 Series Hair Dryer uses up to 50%******** less energy yet delivers the most powerful drying of any Philips high-speed hair dryer. Your best hair day, with less impact on the planet.
Attachments
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Caring technologies
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.