2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy care for your hair
The New Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care.
1200W
Compact
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
4.3
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Nj631
02/03/2023
India
Verified buyer
Long life product
Product quality is too good........................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2022-02-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2022-02-02
Tej19
02/10/2020
India
Verified buyer
Nice Compact and Powerful
I am using it daily and I am happy with the product. Performance is good. ThermoProtect temperature setting is good ,I am using that only. Overall Serve the purpose of daily hair setup.
Pros
ThermoProtect temperature setting, Compact
Cons
Cool air Setting is OK OK
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Nishang
16/07/2020
India
Best product
Love the product. Use it regularly. Does not damage hair.
Pros
Gets the work done. Easy to use.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-06-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-06-16