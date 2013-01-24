Search terms
Easy care for your hair
The New Philips essential care hair dryer is cute, compact and powerful. 1200W power enables you to dry hair gently and quickly. Flexible caring settings are designed to meet different drying needs and offer extra care. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect setting provides the optimal drying temperature while giving additional protection. The ThermoProtect optimal airflow and heat combination allows you to quickly dry your hair without overheating, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed settings for cool, caring or quick drying.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle.
Fast air setting (II) offers higher temperature and more powerful air flow. Although the size is compact, the power of 1200w enables you to dry your hair in an efficient & gentle way.
Concentrator focuses the airflow for a polished, shiny look
Technical specifications
Features
Accessories
Design