2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.3
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Nj631
02/03/2023
India
Verified buyer
Long life product
Product quality is too good........................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2022-02-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2022-02-02
Tej19
02/10/2020
India
Verified buyer
Nice Compact and Powerful
I am using it daily and I am happy with the product. Performance is good. ThermoProtect temperature setting is good ,I am using that only. Overall Serve the purpose of daily hair setup.
Pros
ThermoProtect temperature setting, Compact
Cons
Cool air Setting is OK OK
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Nishang
16/07/2020
India
Best product
Love the product. Use it regularly. Does not damage hair.
Pros
Gets the work done. Easy to use.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-06-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer
Date of Use 2019-06-16