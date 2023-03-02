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Discontinued

EssentialCare BHC010/03 Dryer

BHC010/03

4.3

| (15) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.3

of 5

15

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2

02/03/2023

India

India

Verified buyer

Long life product

Product quality is too good........................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2022-02-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2022-02-02

02/10/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Nice Compact and Powerful

I am using it daily and I am happy with the product. Performance is good. ThermoProtect temperature setting is good ,I am using that only. Overall Serve the purpose of daily hair setup.

Pros

ThermoProtect temperature setting, Compact

Cons

Cool air Setting is OK OK

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2019-09-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2019-09-02

16/07/2020

India

India

Best product

Love the product. Use it regularly. Does not damage hair.

Pros

Gets the work done. Easy to use.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2019-06-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EssentialCare HP8120/00 Dryer

Date of Use 2019-06-16

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