CD Soundmachine

AZ102R/98
  Enjoy music wherever you go
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ102R/98
    • 20-track CD programmable
    • Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound
    • CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment
    • CD player
    • FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment
      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      20-track CD programmable

      The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Sound

        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2
        Speaker grille finishing
        metal

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Convenience

        Loader type
        top

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        2  kg
        Packaging depth
        264  mm
        Packaging height
        155  mm
        Packaging width
        284  mm
        Weight
        1.6  kg
        Main unit depth
        245  mm
        Main unit height
        123  mm
        Main unit width
        262  mm

