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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT756/16

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.3,220.00

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all AquaTouch Shavers

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
    • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
    • Pop-up trimmer
    Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

    Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

    The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

    Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

    Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

    Lift and Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

    Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

    Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

    40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

    40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 14 shaves, after 8 hours of charging.

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Maximum power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Color
      NA
      Handle
      • Rubber grip
      • Ergonomic Easy Grip
      Finishing
      NA

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement head
      HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      Replacement heads
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      • SkinProtection System
      Shaving system
      Lift & Cut blades
      Contour following
      Dynamic Contour Response
      Styling
      Integrated pop up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Rechargeable
      Display
      • 1 LED indication
      • Battery full indication
      • Battery low indication
      • Charging indication
      Cleaning
      • Fully waterproof
      • QuickRinse hair chamber
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Rechargeable battery
      Shaving time
      40+ minutes, up to 14 shaves
      Charging time
      8 hours
      Display indicates
      • Battery full
      • Battery low
      • Charging

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