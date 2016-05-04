2 year warranty
Discontinued
Color your day
Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-colored mood lights.
Multicolor moodlight
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Color and light can affect how you feel. One combination can make you feel energized, and another make you feel composed. Colored lights are also undeniably attractive and can add interest to any room. This clock radio comes with multi-color mood-lights that can produce more than 32,000 colors - giving you a plethora of hues to choose from, whether you want light that matches your mood or your décor.
Play the mood-lights to let the colors loop - and enjoy a vibrant ambiance. Or pause the lights to stop at a color you simply like, or a color that matches your room or your mood.
Have a great start to each day with your choice of wake up call. Have a buzzer or melody wake you - or opt for your favorite radio station to rouse you from slumber. Mood-lights can also come on when your alarm sounds, making mornings ever so pleasant. The mood-lights are also designed to change colors according to how long you have snoozed after the alarm first went off. It stays green for the first ten minutes, then turns yellow for the next ten, and then becomes red to signal that you are getting late.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Cheersimi
04/05/2016
India
Verified buyer
Nice looks and simple
This product have a nice looks and simple features. Looks very exclusive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5000 Digital tuning clock radio