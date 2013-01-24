Home
Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone

AJ3270D/12
    Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer. See all benefits

      Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music

      • with 30-pin connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • FM, dual alarm
      • 2W
      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

      2W RMS total output power

      2W RMS total output power

      This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

      When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod nano

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPhone

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Frequency range
        87.5-108  MHz

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        • Dual alarm time
        • iPod Alarm
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Display Type
        5 digit display

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2W
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product width
        130  mm
        Product depth
        146  mm
        Product height
        73  mm
        Packaging width
        136  mm
        Packaging depth
        209  mm
        Packaging height
        87  mm
        Gross weight
        0.95  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick Use Guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Power

        Mains power
        100-240V
        Number of batteries
        1
        Backup battery
        CR2032 (included)

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick Use Guide
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

