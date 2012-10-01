2 year warranty
AJ3270D/12
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
2W
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
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