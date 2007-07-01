Search terms

Weather Clock Radio

AJ260/12
  • Weather information at your fingertips Weather information at your fingertips Weather information at your fingertips
    • Display weather forecast with graphical animations
    • Multi-color light weather indicator
    • Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature
    • Built-in hygrometer displays indoor humidity
    • Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience
      Weather information at your fingertips

      Start your day right - every day. The compact Philips weather clock radio features a radio controlled clock and graphical weather forecast icons with multi-color light indicators. Your trusty weather forecaster keeping you punctual- always.
      This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.

      Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays outdoor temperature anytime.

      The Philips Clock radio will give you the most current relative humidity available. Its smart sensor displays indoor humidity anytime.

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Digital radio-controlled clock for accurate time settings

      Radio-controlled clock automatically synchronizes with the local radio broadcast's standard time so you don't ever need to worry about checking for accuracy or making adjustments. Accurate time without latency is ensured daily or while the clock's power is on. Rest assured you'll always be punctual for every appointment!

      Technical Specifications

      • Weather forecast

        Status
        • sunny
        • cloudy
        • partly cloudy
        • rainy
        • stormy
        • snow
        Light indicator
        • amber (sunny)
        • blue (cloudy)
        • light blue (partly cloudy)
        • purple (rainy)
        • red (stormy)
        • white (Snow)

      • Indoor thermometer

        Temperature range
        -20°C to 70 °C
        Temperature resolution
        0.1 °C

      • Outdoor thermometer

        Wireless transmission
        50 meter (open area)
        RF transmission frequency
        433  MHz
        Temperature range
        -20°C to 70 °C
        Temperature resolution
        0.1 °C

      • Indoor hygrometer

        Relative humidity range
        20% to 90% RH
        Humidity resolution
        1 %RH

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        10
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • radio alarm
        • buzzer alarm
        • dual alarm
        • gentle wake
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Backlight color
        white
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Clock enhancements
        Radio controlled clock
        Display enhancements
        brightness control
        Display type
        LCD display

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        80 mW RMS

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        AC-DC adapter
        Others
        User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.55  kg
        Packaging depth
        80  mm
        Packaging height
        140  mm
        Packaging width
        288  mm
        Weight
        0.4  kg
        Main unit depth
        43  mm
        Main unit height
        105  mm
        Main unit width
        169  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        4
        Power type
        AC Input

