2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ260/12
Weather information at your fingertips
Start your day right - every day. The compact Philips weather clock radio features a radio controlled clock and graphical weather forecast icons with multi-color light indicators. Your trusty weather forecaster keeping you punctual- always.
Indoor/outdoor temperature
This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.
Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays outdoor temperature anytime.
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