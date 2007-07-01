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Discontinued

Weather Clock Radio

AJ260/12

Weather information at your fingertips

Start your day right - every day. The compact Philips weather clock radio features a radio controlled clock and graphical weather forecast icons with multi-color light indicators. Your trusty weather forecaster keeping you punctual- always.

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Weather information at your fingertips

  • Indoor/outdoor temperature

Display weather forecast with graphical animations

Multi-color light weather indicator

Multi-color light weather indicator

This cool multi-color weather indicator lights up in a range of colors depending on the weather conditions. From orange on sunny days, blue on cloudy days to purple on rainy days, you can tell what the weather is like even if you are a distance away from the clock radio.

Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

Temperature display for both indoor and outdoor temperature

Weather information at your fingertips. The Philips Clock radio gives you the most current temperature available. Its smart temperature sensor displays outdoor temperature anytime.

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