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Weather Clock Radio
Discontinued
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AJ260/12
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Quick start guide - English
User manual - English
All (4)
What does RCC mean?
How to setup the alarm on my Philips clock radio?
How to cancel the alarm of my Philips clock radio?
How to select the alarm source on Philips clock radio?
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