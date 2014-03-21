This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.
Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking
3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking.
With advanced filtration system
The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in two stages: In stage 1, the activated carbon filter acts as pre-filter to catch big particles like human hair and regular house dust, and effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 2, the HEPA filter filters out fine dust, bacteria and allergens.
1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer
Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.
* Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
*** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria