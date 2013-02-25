2 year warranty
Discontinued
272P4QPJKES/00
Crystalclear images, maximum productivity
This professional Philips display delivers Crystalclear Quad HD 2560x1440 images. MultiView enhances productivity with active dual connect and view. Webcam enables collaboration saving time and money
Quad HD
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 display
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
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