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Discontinued

BrillianceLED monitor with PowerSensor

235PL2ES/00

World’s first PowerSensor LED display saves energy

Large eco-friendly Philips 235PL2 Professional LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

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World’s first PowerSensor LED display saves energy

  • P Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm) Full HD

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

130mm height adjustment for ideal sitting position

The Super Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts and swivels, but is also height adjustable and pivots to 90 degree, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

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