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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Ergo base, USB, Audio

190B1CB/00

Ergonomic business display enhances productivity

With features like SmartImage, Front Stereo Audio, USB port and Ergo base, the energy efficient 190B1 business display enhances your productivity

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Ergonomic business display enhances productivity

  • 48 cm (19") w B-line

  • Format 16:10

70mm height adjustment for ideal sitting position

The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Hassle-free display performance tuning with SmartControl II

SmartControl II is monitor-based software with an easy-to-use on-screen graphic interface that guides you through fine-tuning resolution, color calibration and other display settings including brightness, contrast, clock & phase, position, RGB, white point and - on models with onboard speakers - volume adjustments.

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