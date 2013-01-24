All of us know that having fruit is important for our daily nutrition & that there is nothing better than eating whole fruit. But sometimes, because of our hectic schedules & busy lives, we do not find the time to eat fruit & we try to compensate by drinking readymade packaged juice. But is that really healthy?

All packaged juices are diluted with water – which means that if you consume 300ml (1 glass) of juice, that is not all fruit. A large part of that quantity is water added to dilute the juice concentrate. Also, most packaged juice in the market contain some preservative or the other to ensure that the juice has a shelf life.

Well, you can have this if there is absolutely no other option. But compare this with having fresh juice from whole fruit – undiluted, no preservative, fresh – squeezed right in front of your eyes! The taste, the nutrition & the delight is un-matched! And it is possible to do this within minutes with our range of Juicers!