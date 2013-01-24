Home
    Maximum Juice, Minimum Fuss

    Philips centrifugal juicers

    Refreshing, healthy juice — with up to 50% more fiber        

    Quick clean juicers

    Quick clean Juicer
    Slow juicers

    Slow Juicer
    Indian juicers

    Indian Juicer

    Fresh fruit and vegetables are vital for a healthy lifestyle. Our range of juicers and high-speed blenders make it easy for you to enjoy your favourite juices: beetroot, green, carrot, kale, watermelon, orange, pineapple, citrus or mango – in any combination. Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. They help increase your intake of nutrients so you can get the recommended daily amount with minimum fuss and maximum taste.

     

    Find the perfect juicer for you!

    Fresh fruits & vegetables are necessary

    Why drink juices and smoothies?

    400g
    The WHO recommends 400g of fruit and vegetable per day
    1.7 million people
    1.7 million people's lives could be saved each year by eating more fruit and vegetables
    Fruits
    Fruit and vegetables are an integral part of a balanced diet
    Homemade juices icon
    Homemade juices with fresh ingredients can contain up to 90%* of the nutrients in fruits and vegetables
    * Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.

    What is the difference between a slow juicer & a regular (centrifugal) juicer?

     

    The slow juicer differs from the centrifugal juicer through the way the juice is extracted. While the centrifugal juicer separates the juice from the pulp by centrifuging, the slow juicer presses the juice from fruit and vegetables. Both juicers make the most of your fresh fruits and vegetables but due to the difference in process of extracting juice, slow juicers are believed to contain more nutrition while centrifugal juicers extract more quantity of juice.

    Why fresh juice squeezed at home?

     

    All of us know that having fruit is important for our daily nutrition & that there is nothing better than eating whole fruit. But sometimes, because of our hectic schedules & busy lives, we do not find the time to eat fruit & we try to compensate by drinking readymade packaged juice. But is that really healthy?

     

    All packaged juices are diluted with water – which means that if you consume 300ml (1 glass) of juice, that is not all fruit. A large part of that quantity is water added to dilute the juice concentrate. Also, most packaged juice in the market contain some preservative or the other to ensure that the juice has a shelf life.

     

    Well, you can have this if there is absolutely no other option. But compare this with having fresh juice from whole fruit – undiluted, no preservative, fresh – squeezed right in front of your eyes! The taste, the nutrition & the delight is un-matched! And it is possible to do this within minutes with our range of Juicers!

    Do you find cleaning the juicer most painful part of juicing?

     

    We understand that it can be a pain to clean the fruit fibers stuck in the juicer sieve & blade. Most consumers find it difficult to do & hence avoid using a juicer. Well, do not worry about that anymore with Philips’ revolutionary Quick Clean technology! Our juicers come with the promise of cleaning in under 1 minute!

     

    Go ahead! Enjoy your glass of health without any worry!

    Philips has the product for you – explore the range

    Philips centrifugal juicer HR1922

    Quick-clean juicers

    Refreshing healthy juice
    • For fruits, vegetables
    • Refreshing juice
    • Clear liquid
    • Fiber
    Philips slow juicer HR1947

    Philips slow juicer

    Concentrated shot of nutrition
    • For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
    • Smooth, thick juice
    • Concentrated liquid

    • Fiber
    Indian Juicer

    Indian juicer

    Refreshing healthy juice
    • For vegetables, fruit, leafy vegetables, nuts, ice
    • Smooth, thick juice
    • Concentrated liquid

    • Fiber
    Our point of view


    Philips believes that everyone should feel good and radiate health. But 80% of people don't get enough of the essential nutrients needed to keep going strong, all day long. That's why we designed Philips juicers and blenders to provide fast, easy and tasty ways to get the recommended daily intake of nutrients from fruit and vegetables. So you can be a happier and healthier version of you.
    No.1

    As the world’s leading juicer brand, Philips brings to you centrifugal juicers, slow juicers and blenders. All are designed to help you get the most out of your fresh ingredients. And we’ve made them easy to use and clean – so you will want to use them every day.

    Infographic

    What is the nutritional intake of a juice ?

     

    Together with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) we researched the nutritional content of juicers prepared with our centrifugal and masticating juicers. If you’re curious how much fiber, sugar and fat is in a juice, check out below!

    healthy drinks app

    Free Healthy Drinks app with inspiring recipes and healthy tips, now available!


    Download the Philips Healthy Drinks app now.  It’s a handy way to get the most out of juicing and blending by expanding your repertoire of tasty juicer recipes. 

     

    Start making healthy and delicious juices and smoothies  from vitamin-rich ingredients such as beetroot, carrot, watermelon or orange.

    Simple, delicious and healthy juice recipes  


    From Green Eyecatcher to a handy hangover recipe – we’ve put together some tasty recipes that are easy to make with your Philips juicer, whether you use a centrifugal juicer or a cold press masticating juicer.  Free to download!
