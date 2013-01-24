Fresh fruit and vegetables are vital for a healthy lifestyle. Our range of juicers and high-speed blenders make it easy for you to enjoy your
Find the perfect juicer for you!
The slow juicer differs from the centrifugal juicer through the way the juice is extracted. While the centrifugal juicer separates the juice from the pulp by centrifuging, the slow juicer presses the juice from fruit and vegetables. Both juicers make the most of your fresh fruits and vegetables but due to the difference in process of extracting juice, slow juicers are believed to contain more nutrition while centrifugal juicers extract more quantity of juice.
All of us know that having fruit is important for our daily nutrition & that there is nothing better than eating whole fruit. But sometimes, because of our hectic schedules & busy lives, we do not find the time to eat fruit & we try to compensate by drinking readymade packaged juice. But is that really healthy?
All packaged juices are diluted with water – which means that if you consume 300ml (1 glass) of juice, that is not all fruit. A large part of that quantity is water added to dilute the juice concentrate. Also, most packaged juice in the market contain some preservative or the other to ensure that the juice has a shelf life.
Well, you can have this if there is absolutely no other option. But compare this with having fresh juice from whole fruit – undiluted, no preservative, fresh – squeezed right in front of your eyes! The taste, the nutrition & the delight is un-matched! And it is possible to do this within minutes with our range of Juicers!
We understand that it can be a pain to clean the fruit fibers stuck in the juicer sieve & blade. Most consumers find it difficult to do & hence avoid using a juicer. Well, do not worry about that anymore with Philips’ revolutionary Quick Clean technology! Our juicers come with the promise of cleaning in under 1 minute!
Go ahead! Enjoy your glass of health without any worry!
For fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
Together with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna (BOKU) we researched the nutritional content of juicers prepared with our centrifugal and masticating juicers. If you’re curious how much fiber, sugar and fat is in a juice, check out below!
