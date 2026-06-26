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  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
  • Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL7576/00

2.3

| (18) Reviews

Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding

Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder offers exclusively designed 600 watt Torque X motor for maximum juicing and grinding performance. Specially designed sieve ensures maximum extraction of Juice from tough fruits and vegetables.

See all benefits

with powerful 600 watt motor performance

Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding

  • 600W

  • 3 jars

Specially designed 600W Torque X mixer motor

Specially designed 600W Torque X mixer motor

600W Torque X motor for Maximum Juicing, superior mixing and grinding performance

Short-armed mixer blades for perfect mixing & blending

Short-armed mixer blades for perfect mixing & blending

Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking

Safe food grade mixer jars for healthy living

Safe food grade mixer jars for healthy living

For easy processing and quick blending of ingredients with less hassle for easy cleaning

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

18

Reviews

26/06/2026

India

India

Good product....i use this product from 1 year with super experience

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2025-09-10

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2025-09-10

25/03/2021

India

India

The Product has very Good & Easy to Hnadle

After using the product, good to handle & smaller in size.

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-02-25

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-02-25

10/12/2019

India

India

GOOD PRODUCT FOR FAMILY....trst m

GOOD PRODUCT FOR FAMILY, fine product recived from philips..trst m

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder

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