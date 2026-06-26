2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7576/00
Maximum juicing,superior mixer grinding
Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder offers exclusively designed 600 watt Torque X motor for maximum juicing and grinding performance. Specially designed sieve ensures maximum extraction of Juice from tough fruits and vegetables.
600W
3 jars
600W Torque X motor for Maximum Juicing, superior mixing and grinding performance
Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking
For easy processing and quick blending of ingredients with less hassle for easy cleaning
2.3
of 5
18
Reviews
AJAY KHATIYAN
26/06/2026
India
Good product....i use this product from 1 year with super experience
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2025-09-10
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2025-09-10
Shri75
25/03/2021
India
The Product has very Good & Easy to Hnadle
After using the product, good to handle & smaller in size.
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-02-25
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-02-25
technorohan
10/12/2019
India
GOOD PRODUCT FOR FAMILY....trst m
GOOD PRODUCT FOR FAMILY, fine product recived from philips..trst m
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL7576/00 Juicer Mixer Grinder