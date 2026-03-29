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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Juicer Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL7576/00
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Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder offers exclusively designed 600 watt Torque X motor for maximum juicing and grinding performance. Specially designed sieve ensures maximum extraction of Juice from tough fruits and vegetables.
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Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How to clean my Philips mixer grinder
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
There is too much pulp in my Philips juicer
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