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2 year warranty

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Daily Collection Juicer Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionJuicer Mixer Grinder

HL7576/00

Daily Collection Juicer Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder offers exclusively designed 600 watt Torque X motor for maximum juicing and grinding performance. Specially designed sieve ensures maximum extraction of Juice from tough fruits and vegetables.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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