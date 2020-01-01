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  • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

    Viva Collection Masticating juicer

    HR1887/81

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

    Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds.

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    MRP: Rs.17,995.00

    Viva Collection Masticating juicer

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    Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

    Healthy juicing made easy, every day

    • XL tube, 70 mm
    • Quick clean, in 90 sec
    • Easy assembly
    Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

    Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

    Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 70mm XL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

    QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

    QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

    With QuickClean technology - including our easy-to-clean micro-sieve. All parts are easy to remove and rinse.

    With drip stop to keep countertops clean

    With drip stop to keep countertops clean

    Your kitchen countertop will stay nice and clean, thanks to our integrated drip stop.

    Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

    Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

    Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart, and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher - which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.

    Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

    Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

    Release nutritional goodness from fruits, vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.

    Bursting with recipes, tips and inspiration

    Bursting with recipes, tips and inspiration

    Download HomeID to discover fresh ideas and tips for getting the best out of your juicer. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From refreshing fruit and veggie juices to homemade almond milk, HomeID has recipes you'll love.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Jug

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      150  W
      Cord length
      1.05  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Capacity jar
      1  L
      Capacity pulp container
      0.75  L
      RPM
      100 RPM

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Color of control panel
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      361.7 x 136.5 x 360.9  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      440*185*395  mm
      Weight of product
      4.4  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      5.8  kg
      Feeding tube diameter
      70  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • On/off switch
      • XL feeding tube
      • Quickclean

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material accessories
      Plastic
      Material jug
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      Stand-by power consumption
      <0.5  W
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.
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