To find out step-by-step instructions on how to use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets, read our article below.

Philips Coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704)

Using the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets (CA6704) will help remove grease from your espresso machine’s brew group filter to ensure your machine continues to function properly.



You can find and purchase the Philips Coffee oil remover tabs through our retailers.



Note: Using the Coffee oil remover tablets do not descale your espresso machine.