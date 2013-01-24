The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture).

The higher the CADR, the better. But it doesn't guarantee the air purifier will be able to handle the room you place it in. That’s why we organize our air purifiers on this page according to the room size they suit — to help you make the right choices for your home and your family.