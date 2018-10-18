2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthier Air, Always
The 2000 Series has with 3 smart pre-settings to choose from Pollution, Allergen and Bacteria & Virus modes. It removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. Activate auto mode to ensure your family breath clean air always
Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*
The filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning -to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.
When in Silent Mode, the Purifier turns down its fan speed and noise level to allow a comfortable night's sleep.
4.3
of 5
9
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Ram02
18/10/2018
India
Good product
It really works! Initially I was very apprehensive of buying one, but purchased it as preventive measure. I do feel a difference in the air and it has helped me breathe better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner
AmitGarg
17/10/2018
India
Save your lungs
I bought this purifier last year during Diwali time when DELHI air was at its worst! Thank God I did. I am an asthma patient and bad air means torture for me. This Philips purified changed all that. I didn’t have any gadgets to measure the air quality in the room but I can tell you that it made me breathe easy which is testimony to its performance ! Will recommend it to everyone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner
Luthras
17/10/2018
India
Helps in improving air quality at home
Good product. The LED indicator lights are really useful. It keeps the room very fresh and I get better sleep and feel more fresh in morning than before. Good piece indeed!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner
Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).
Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008
20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab