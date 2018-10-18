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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner

Discontinued

2000 SeriesAir Cleaner

AC2882/50

4.3

| (9) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Healthier Air, Always

The 2000 Series has with 3 smart pre-settings to choose from Pollution, Allergen and Bacteria & Virus modes. It removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. Activate auto mode to ensure your family breath clean air always

See all benefits

3 smart ways to optimize your purification

Healthier Air, Always

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*

Healthy air lock and alert for filter replacement

The filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning -to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

When in Silent Mode, the Purifier turns down its fan speed and noise level to allow a comfortable night's sleep.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

9

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

2
1

18/10/2018

India

India

Good product

It really works! Initially I was very apprehensive of buying one, but purchased it as preventive measure. I do feel a difference in the air and it has helped me breathe better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner

17/10/2018

India

India

Save your lungs

I bought this purifier last year during Diwali time when DELHI air was at its worst! Thank God I did. I am an asthma patient and bad air means torture for me. This Philips purified changed all that. I didn’t have any gadgets to measure the air quality in the room but I can tell you that it made me breathe easy which is testimony to its performance ! Will recommend it to everyone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner

17/10/2018

India

India

Helps in improving air quality at home

Good product. The LED indicator lights are really useful. It keeps the room very fresh and I get better sleep and feel more fresh in morning than before. Good piece indeed!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2882/50 Air Cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  2. An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).

  3. Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008

  4. 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).

  5. Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab