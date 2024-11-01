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    BDL5587XL Video Wall Display

    BDL5587XL/00

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    BDL5587XL Video Wall Display

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    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    DVI Daisy Chain

    DVI Daisy Chain

    Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Direct LED Backlight

    Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider color gamut enhancing the color rendering, making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.

    Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

    Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

    High brightness for clearer images

    Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 800 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

    Advanced Color Calibration

    Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Smart Control Software Suite

    Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

    IR Passthrough

    Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

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