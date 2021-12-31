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    Professional TV

    65HFL6214U/12

    Smarter connectivity

    Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

    Professional TV

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    Smarter connectivity

    with Chromecast built-in and Netflix

    • 65" MediaSuite
    • powered by Android™

    Android updates provide the latest functionality

    Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

    Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

    Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

    Google Play Store access for apps and media

    Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

    Customisable UI for custom logos and colours

    Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

    Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

    Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.

    Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

    Create custom experiences with CMND & Check-in

    Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s

    Integrated Netflix with dedicated remote button

    Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

    Google Assistant™ enables faster, smarter control

    Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      164  cm
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Panel resolution
      3840x2160p
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²

    • Supported Display Resolution

      HDMI
      Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
      Tuner
      • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      USB, LAN
      • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
      Analog TV
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast
      • HLS
      • OTT App Channels

    • Android TV

      OS
      Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
      Pre-installed apps
      • Netflix*
      • YouTube
      • Google Play Store*
      • Google Play Movies
      • Google Play Games
      • YouTube Music
      Memory size(Flash)
      16GB*

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Switch-ON Settings Control
      • Volume limitation
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Joystick Control Lock
      • Prison mode
      Power control
      • Quick Start Mode
      • Auto Power ON
      • Auto Power OFF
      Your brand
      • Customizable Home Screen
      • Customizable Welcome App
      • Location Name (Geonames ID)
      • CMND&Create
      • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Remote Management over IP/RF
      • TV Group management
      • Local Updates via USB
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      Control
      • AppControl
      • JEDI Native Android TV Control
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      • Crestron Connected
      • Joystick
      Interactive DRM
      • VSecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      • Securemedia
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Remote Control
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      CMND&Check-In
      • Guest Name
      • Guest Language
      • Messages
      • Bill on TV
      • Express Checkout
      Sharing
      • Chromecast Ultra built-in
      • Secure Sharing
      • Network-managed Sharing
      Convenience
      • Google Assistant*
      • Google Account Login
      • Weather Forecast
      • >40 Supported Menu Languages
      • Clock in OFF mode
      • Theme TV
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Sleep Timer

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • TalkBack
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • HEVC
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • VP9
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • SMI
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • BMP
      • GIF

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      20 (2x10)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • DTS-HD
      • Dolby Atmos Compatible
      • Dolby MS12D
      • AC-4
      • DTS Studio Sound

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.3W
      Energy Label Class
      F
      Eu Energy Label power
      86  W
      Power Saving Features
      • Eco mode
      • Auto switch-off timer
      • Light sensor
      EPREL registration number
      936086

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Hygienic RC 22AV2226A
      • 2x AA batteries
      • Power Cord
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      Optional
      • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
      • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
      • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
      • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
      • PPDS VESA table stand

    • Wireless Connectivity

      Wireless LAN
      • 802.11 ac
      • Wifi-Direct

    • Connectivity Bottom

      Antenna
      IEC-75
      HDMI2
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45
      HDMI3
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      USB2
      USB 2.0
      External Control
      RJ-48
      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      External power
      12V, max 1.5A

    • Connectivity Side

      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3.2
      HDMI1
      HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 3.0

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      HDMI
      • ARC (all ports)
      • Auto Input Selection

    • Design

      Colour
      Anthracite Grey
      Material
      Aluminium frame

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1451  mm
      Set Height
      836  mm
      Set Depth
      68/83  mm
      Product weight
      23.7  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • 300 x 300 mm
      • M6

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    • Netflix: specific terms and conditions apply which have to be approved and applied in order to enable the app.
    • Google Cast requires access to Google servers.
    • Availability of Google Assistant is depending on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, a remote control with voice function must be used.
    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
    • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC
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