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    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    65BDL2050Q/94

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

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    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

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    Intensify your signage experience

    With priceless performance

    • 65"
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

    Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

    LED lighting technology is the most advanced available. In this TV it combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality, as well as being the lowest power consumption in its category. Another environmental benefit is that LED lighting technology does not contain hazardous materials. With an LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast and sharpness and vibrant colors.

    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

    See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

    Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    USB Media Playback

    Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 (H) x 0.372 (V) [mm]
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 G
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Panel technology
      ADS
      Operating system
      Android 9
      Placement
      Landscape

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232

    • Convenience

      Keyboard control
      Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • WiFi

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 90-264V@50HZ/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      180  W
      Consumption (Max)
      210 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 24,25,30,50,60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160p,24,25,30,60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1451.7  mm
      Product weight
      21.3  kg
      Set Height
      829  mm
      Set Depth
      63.3  mm
      Wall Mount
      300 x 200 mm
      Bezel width
      L/T/R:9.8mm ,B:12.1mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80 (operation),10 - 90%(storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • 3GP
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • VOB
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA
      • MP1
      • MP2

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad core A55 1.2 G Hz
      GPU
      Multi-Core Mali-G52
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      8GB eMMC
      Wifi
      802.11 b/g/n 2T*2R

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      3 years warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CCC
      • EMC
      • SRRC
      • CEL

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • HDMI cable
    Badge-D2C

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