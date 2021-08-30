Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- AC Power Cord
- Quick start guide
- HDMI cable
65BDL2050Q/94
Intensify your signage experience
Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.See all benefits
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LED lighting technology is the most advanced available. In this TV it combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality, as well as being the lowest power consumption in its category. Another environmental benefit is that LED lighting technology does not contain hazardous materials. With an LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast and sharpness and vibrant colors.
See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.
WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.
Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.
Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.
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