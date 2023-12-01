Search terms

    Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. The Philips X-Line Videowall display brings your content to life to ensure absolute audience engagement in every setting with Pure Colour Pro.

    Inspire your team and guests

    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 700cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

    Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

    Ultra-narrow bezels. For distraction-free images

    Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      700  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1100:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Haze
      28 %

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
      Video input
      • DVI-D (x1)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
      • Display Port1.3 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
      Other connections
      • OPS
      • USB 2.0 (x1)
      • Thermal sensor
      Video output
      DisplayPort 1.3 (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
      • LAN RJ45 (x2)
      • Signal loopthrough RJ45(x2)

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Signal loop through
      • DisplayPort
      • RJ45
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Consumption (On mode)
      150 W
      Consumption (Typical)
      190  W
      Consumption (Max)
      370 W
      Standby power consumption
      0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100mm x 100mm, 6xM4xL6
      Set Width
      1210.5  mm
      Product weight
      23.8  kg
      Set Height
      681.2  mm
      Set Depth
      97.3 mm(D@WallMount)/98.4 mm(D@Handle)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      47.66  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      26.82  inch
      Wall Mount
      400mm x 400mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.83 (D@WallMount)/3.87 (D@Handle)  inch
      Bezel width
      0.44 mm + 0.44 mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 - 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 - 95% (without condensation)

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Gap pad x3
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RJ45 / RS232 converter
      • Wire Clamper (x3)
      • Power cord
      • DP cable (x1)
      • RJ45 cable (x1)
      • Edge alignment pin (x2)
      • Kit-1 (x1)
      • Kit-2 (x2)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 years warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class A
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • ETL
      • PSE

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

