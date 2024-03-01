Search terms

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL6052H/00

    Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

    High brightness 24/7 outdoor display.

    • 55"
    • 2500cd/m²
    • Full HD

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    Whenever, wherever, never show a blank screen. FailOver allows your Philips Professional Display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Operate, monitor and maintain with PPDS Wave

    Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Video input
      HDMI 1.3 (x1)
      Other connections
      USB 2.0 (x2)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • Ambient Light Sensor

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      2500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 Million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200 : 1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000 : 1
      Response time (typical)
      6  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Keyboard control
      Hidden
      Ease of installation
      Carrying Handles
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      RJ45

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Max)
      220 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 24,25,30,50,60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1282  mm
      Product weight
      56  kg
      Set Height
      753  mm
      Set Depth
      106.2  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      50.47  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      29.65  inch
      Wall Mount
      400mm x 600mm / 1200mm x 400mm M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.18  inch
      Bezel width
      36.5 /36.5 /36 /36 mm(T/B/R/L)
      Product weight (lb)
      123.46  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      -20 ~ 45  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      5 - 95% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 - 95% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • WMV
      • AVI
      • FLV
      • MPEG
      • TS
      • MP4
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • PLS
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      RK3568 Cortex-A55 2.0GHz
      GPU
      ARM G52 2EE
      Memory
      16GB
      Wifi
      2.4 G
      Operating system
      Android 11

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Philips logo

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      English
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CB
      • CE
      • EAC
      • PSE

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

