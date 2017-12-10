Search terms

  • Turn heads Turn heads Turn heads

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL3002H/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Turn heads

    Stay visible day and night with a Philips H-Line High-brightness Professional Full HD Display. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for window displays and bright locations. From museums to retail.

    See all benefits

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    Similar products

    See all H-Line series

    Turn heads

    High-brightness 24/7 display.

    • 55"
    • 2500cd/m²
    • Full HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Remote system management through CMND

    Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

    High brightness (2500 cd/m2). Suited to semi-outdoor use

    Make a big impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This ultra-high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      139.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      55  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      2500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M (8 bits)
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      5000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      6  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      SVA

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • DVI-D
      • Component (BNC)
      • Composite (BNC)
      • HDMI (x2)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      • AC-out
      • OPS
      • USB
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Smart Insert
      • Edge Alignment Kit
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      368  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1242.2  mm
      Product weight
      35.8  kg
      Set Height
      713  mm
      Set Depth
      137.9  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      48.9  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      28.1  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      5.43  inch
      Bezel width
      15.6 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      78.94  lb
      Smart insert width
      100  mm
      Smart insert height
      200  mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80(operation),5 - 95% (storage)  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Edge alignment plates
      • RS232 cable
      Included Accessories
      RS232 daisy-chain cable
      Optional accessories
      • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
      • Table top stand

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Portuguese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • Edge alignment plates
    • RS232 cable
    • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
    • Optional accessories: Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.