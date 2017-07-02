Search terms

Signage Solutions

LED Display

27BDL9015L/00
  • Limitless Limitless Limitless
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions LED Display

    27BDL9015L/00
    Limitless

    Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size.

    Signage Solutions LED Display

    Limitless

    Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size. See all benefits

    Limitless

    Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size. See all benefits

    Signage Solutions LED Display

    Limitless

    Fill their imagination. Create seamless displays. With an L-Line Professional LED Display Wall, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and breathtaking brightness ensure authoritative imaging. At any size. See all benefits

      Limitless

      Bezel-free LED display wall.

      • 27"
      • Direct View LED

      Built-in rear cable cover. Easy cable management

      Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in rear cable covers to keep power and data cables tidy. Display cabinets can also be daisy-chained, for both power and data. Allowing you to minimize clutter, speed up installation.

      Create bezel-free video walls of any shape or size

      Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.

      Front-access LED modules. Easy maintenance and servicing

      Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.

      LED display. Superb image quality. Perfect uniformity

      Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Brightness Uniformity
        >=97%
        Brightness after calibration
        650 nits
        Brightness before calibration
        750 nits
        Calibration(brightness/color)
        Supported
        Color temperature adjust range
        4000~9500 K (by software)
        Color temperature default
        6500±500 K
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        >=3000:1
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        160  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        160  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Wide color gamut display
        Placement
        Landscape
        Frame frequency (Hz)
        50 & 60
        Refresh rate(Hz)
        1920~3840
        Usage
        24/7 Hrs, Indoor

      • Convenience

        Ease of installation
        • Locking mechanism for cabinet
        • Guide pins
        • Light weight
        Power loop through
        For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
        Signal control loop through
        RJ45

      • Power

        Consumption (Typical)
        <=53  W
        Max Power consumption (W)
        <=160  W
        BTU Value m2
        2,624 BTU/m2
        Input voltage
        AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        -20~45  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~50  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10~80%
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10~85%

      • Cabinet

        Cabinet area (m2)
        0.2079
        Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
        82,944
        Cabinet resolution (W x H)
        384×216
        Cabinet size (mm)
        608x342x55
        Data connector
        RJ45
        Power connector
        In/Out(C14/C13)
        Receiving card quantity
        2 pcs
        Receiving card spec.
        A5S plus
        Receving card brand
        Novastar
        Weight (KG)
        8(+/-0.4Kg)
        Cabinet diagonal (inch)
        27.5
        Cabinet construction
        Die-Casting Aluminum

      • Module

        LED type
        SMD 1010 Copper wire
        Pixel constitution
        1R1G1B
        LED lifetime(Hrs)
        100,000
        Module resolution (WxH pixels)
        96x108
        Module size (WxHxD in mm)
        152x171x10
        Pixel pitch (mm)
        1.583

      • Accessories

        Common connecting piece
        4 pcs
        LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
        1 pcs
        QSG
        1 pcs
        Screw bolt
        4 pcs (M8*20) (Inner Hexagon Screw)
        Power loop through cable
        1 pcs

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • RoHS
        • EN61000-3-2
        • EN61000-3-3
        • IEC/UL60950
        • IEC/UL62368
        • IEC62471
        • EN55032
        • EMC Class B
        • FCC SDOC, Part 15
        • EN55035

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

