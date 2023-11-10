Search terms

    From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

      Full colour power free displays

      Technology for a brighter future

      • 25"
      • Android

      Android SoC processor

      Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

      Full colour ePaper display

      Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Sunlight readable

      Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring super low power only when loading new content.

      Technology for the future

      Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        25.3  inch
        Panel resolution
        3200 x 1800
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Display colors
        60k
        Operating system
        Android 11

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        USB
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • micro USB

      • Communication

        Ethernet
        10M/100M
        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        15~ 35  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20% ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m

      • Power

        Mains power
        20V/2.25A adapter

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • UL
        • FCC
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Rockchip PX30S
        Memory
        2GB DDR4
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        598.6  mm
        Set Height
        350.2  mm
        Set Depth
        37.5  mm
        Bezel width
        18.6/18.6/18.6/22mm
        Wall Mount
        100x100mm VESA mount
        Product weight
        2.7  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

