Philips support
Baby bottles・ warmers・ monitors
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum. In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect during the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
The following table shows the Philips warranty period for various products: Mother and child care
The following table shows the Philips warranty period for various products:
Mother and child care
|
Electric breast pumps
|
24 months
|
Manual breast pumps
|
No warranty
|
Bottles & bottle accessories
|
No warranty
|
Baby monitors
|
24 months
|
Electric sterilizers & bottle warmers
|
24 months
|
Pacifiers & teethers
|
No warranty
This warranty is in addition to your statutory warranty rights. Your statutory warranty rights are not restricted by this warranty from Philips. The replacement or repair of device does not constitute a new warranty.
You may be able to get additional warranty on some products.
This warranty is in addition to your statutory warranty rights. Your statutory warranty rights are not restricted by this warranty from Philips. The replacement or repair of device does not constitute a new warranty.
The warranty for each new product begins on the date of purchase. The length of the warranty period varies depending on the product. Refer to the warranty period section to find out the specific duration for your product. A valid proof of purchase is required.
The Philips warranty applies when the product has been handled properly for its intended use as described in the instruction manual. Read the instruction manual carefully before installing or using the product.
Depending on your product and the defect, Philips will identify the best service option for you. The data stored in connected products may be lost when serviced by Philips. We recommend you back up the data before sending the product. Philips will not be responsible for such loss.
The warranty for each new product begins on the date of purchase. The length of the warranty period varies depending on the product. Refer to the warranty period section to find out the specific duration for your product. A valid proof of purchase is required.
The warranty does not apply:
The warranty does not apply:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.