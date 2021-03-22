1. Free Home Service is applicable only on the products purchased in India and are under warranty period.



2. Free Home Service is available within the municipal limits of majority of the Pin codes. However, the service may not be available in few locations due to its remoteness and technical feasibility. To check the availability of the services for your location, kindly contact our service center at 1800 257 1800 (Toll Free)

3. For additional warranty on certain components, additional years of free home service will be applicable for the respective component issues only.



4. Company shall not be liable or deemed to be in default for any delay or failure in performance resulting directly or indirectly from causes beyond its reasonable control including delay in servicing due to strikes, labour problems, restriction, or regulation of the government specially.



5. Company reserves the right at any time to amend / add / remove / modify (in whole or part) any of the Terms & Conditions and its decision in this regard shall be final.



6. All decisions of company regarding the Free Home Service shall be final and binding. Any dispute, difference, proceedings or claim of any nature in connection with this Offer shall be subject the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in Gurgaon (Haryana).



7. Default Warranty Period: 12 months for Induction Cooktop. 24 Months for rest of Domestic Appliances. There is No Warranty on Air Purifier Filters & Consumable Parts.