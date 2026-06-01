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My guest cannot see the video on the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app

Published on 01 June 2026

If your guest is unable to see the video on the app, follow the troubleshooting tips below to resolve this issue: 

  • It is possible your guest still needs to register an account with Philips. Please have your guest download the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app and register an account first. Send the invitation to your guest after they have registered their account.
  • The guest user you intended to invite may live on a different continent. Please make sure that the guest user chooses the same country as you when registering their user account.
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