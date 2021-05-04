I do not understand the lights on my Breast Pump

The lights on your pump indicate two things: The mode that the pump is in and the suction level.

The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump has two modes, which emulate how your baby drinks.

· Stimulation: mode to stimulate the breast to start the milk flow. The breast pump starts in this mode.

· Expression: mode for efficient milk removal after milk has started flowing. The breast pump automatically switches to this mode after 90 seconds.

The mode is indicated with the following light patterns in the indicator lights: