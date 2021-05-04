I do not understand the lights on my Breast Pump

2 year warranty
If you do not understand the meaning of the lights on your Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, please read the below guidance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF395/11.
Can I use my Philips Avent Breast Pump cordless?
Are there more sizes of the cushion available?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
How to assemble the Philips Avent electric breast pump
How to use my Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump
Can I use hands-free cups with other Philips breast pumps?