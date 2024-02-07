- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water
- Push the white valve into the pump as far as possible
- Screw the bottle onto the pump body
- Place the cushion into the pump body.
- Push the inner part of the cushion in the funnel up to the line (indicated with an arrow)
- Press the cushion around the rim of the funnel, making sure to cover the pump body.
- Place the silicone diaphragm into the pump body. Using your thumbs, press down to ensure a perfect seal
- Attach the tube(s) and cap(s) onto the silicone diaphragm(s).
- Attach the tube(s) to the motor unit port.
- Plug the motor unit into the wall socket with the provided power adapter.
- The breast pump is now ready to use
- Tip: You can place the cover over the cushion to keep the breast pump clean.
Note: This pump can only be used when plugged in.