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    Bluetooth party speaker

    TAX5206/94

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Turn it up

    Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.23,990.00

    Bluetooth party speaker

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    Turn it up

    • Speaker light and strobe
    • Mic and guitar inputs
    • Special karaoke functions

    Powerful sound. Extra bass. 14 hours play time

    With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.

    Party light effects. Blaze to the music

    Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.

    Mic and guitar inputs. Karaoke effects

    A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.

    All your tunes. Bluetooth, audio-in, and more

    Stream playlists via Bluetooth. Plug in other sources via audio-in or USB—or plug the speaker into another speaker or amp using the line-out socket. Rotary knobs on the speaker let you select the source or even fine-tune the bass and treble.

    Ready for anything

    The trolley design with built-in carry handle and battery means you can play this speaker wherever you like. Take the beats to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can skip tracks and turn the volume up directly from the speaker.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      80W
      Sound enhancement
      • Karaoke
      • treble and bass control
      Frequency response
      40Hz - 20KHz, -12dB
      Output power (MAX)
      160W
      Total harmonic distortion
      <=10%

    • Loudspeakers

      Driver configuration
      2-way
      Number of sound channels
      2
      Number of tweeters
      2
      Number of woofers
      2
      Tweeter diameter
      2.5"
      Woofer diameter
      8"

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      • Music streaming (A2DP)
      • Playback/volume control: AVRCP
      • Multipoint (Multipair) support
      Bluetooth range
      10M (free space)
      USB
      Yes (playback, charging and reading, service)
      Audio in
      1x 3.5mm Line in
      Mic in
      1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
      Guitar input
      1 x (6.3mm w/ vol control)
      Audio out
      1x 3.5mm Line out
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Multiple speaker connection
      No
      Smart Home
      None

    • Supported Audio Formats

      Bluetooth
      SBC
      USB
      • MP3
      • WAV
      • WMA
      • FLAC

    • Convenience

      Karaoke
      • echo control
      • MIC volume
      • vocal fader
      • voice changer
      Volume control
      Tact switch
      Light Effect
      Yes, speaker light effect, strobe light
      Guitar control
      Yes
      Display screen
      LED

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      No

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      4400 mAh, 7.4 V
      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Battery Type
      Lithium-ion (built-in)
      Battery life time
      14  hour(s)
      Charging time
      3  hour(s)
      Power bank
      Yes, integrated (5V/1A)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      75.6  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Standing
      Width
      42.5  cm
      Depth
      37  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12550 6
      Gross weight
      14.04  kg
      Nett weight
      11.4  kg
      Tare weight
      2.64  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      70  cm
      Width
      30.9  cm
      Depth
      32.2  cm
      Weight
      10.52  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      • Safety warranty sheet

    • Display

      Backlight
      blue
      Charging indicator
      red

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty certificate
    • Safety warranty sheet
    Badge-D2C

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