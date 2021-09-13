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  • Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music

    5000 series True Wireless Headphones

    TAT5556WT/97

    Your life, your moves, your music

    Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit,

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    5000 series True Wireless Headphones

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    See all Noise-cancelling

    Your life, your moves, your music

    • Noise Canceling Pro
    • Two mics for clear calls
    • IPX4 water protection
    • Secure fit

    Clear calls, using one earbud or both

    With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

    Easy control and pairing

    Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

    Great sound from 12 mm neodymium drivers

    On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 12 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

    Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 22 hours play time

    No matter what your day brings, these headphones can keep up. You get 7 hours play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds, and a fully charged case gives you another 15 hours. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

    IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

    The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

    Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

    These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

    Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

    The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes, or control the Voice Enhanced Mode.

    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Open
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Sensitivity
      105 dB(1k Hz)
      Speaker diameter
      12  mm
      Maximum power input
      5  mW
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      Maximum range
      up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      • AAC
      • SBC
      • aptx
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      47.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      20
      Width
      22.2  cm
      Gross weight
      4.68  kg
      Height
      22  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 12468 1
      Nett weight
      0.96  kg
      Tare weight
      3.72  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Auto pause (IR sensor)
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      23  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      5
      Width
      10.5  cm
      Height
      19.2  cm
      Nett weight
      0.24  kg
      Gross weight
      1.06  kg
      Tare weight
      0.82  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 12468 8

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Talk time
      8 hr
      Charging time
      < 2  hour(s)
      Wireless charging
      Yes
      Music play time (ANC on)
      7 + 15  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      8 + 20  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 minis for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Ploymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      12.7  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      500  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      55  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      200 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      15.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.6  cm
      Depth
      4.3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12468 4
      Gross weight
      0.189  kg
      Nett weight
      0.048  kg
      Tare weight
      0.141  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2.25  cm
      Width
      1.96  cm
      Depth
      2.2  cm
      Weight
      0.01  kg
      Height (with stand)
      3.1  cm
      Width (with stand)
      7.9  cm
      Depth (with stand)
      3.9  cm
      Weight (with stand)
      0.048  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      In-ear

    • Telecommunication

      ENC microphone
      Yes

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid, ANC Pro
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      4 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Voice controlled
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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