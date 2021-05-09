Search terms

    Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 24 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

      Your music. Your way.

      • Earbuds with in-ear fit
      • Active Noise Canceling
      • IPX4 water protection
      • Up to 26 hours play time

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Portable USB-C charging case. 18 hours extra play time

      Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 6 mm drivers, and 6 hours play time from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 18 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes and get an extra hour.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise.

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Always focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

      These headphones filter out the noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to, and the music pauses if you take either earbud out of your ear.

      Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Sensitivity
        105 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Design

        Color
        Teal
        Wearing style
        In-ear

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC off)
        6 + 18 hr
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55 mAh
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity(Case)
        550 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Charging time
        2
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        14.18 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3
        Height
        4.2
        Weight
        0.055
        Width
        7

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11752 5
        Depth
        3.5
        Gross weight
        0.142
        Height
        17
        Nett weight
        0.08
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.062
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11752 2
        Gross weight
        4.083
        Height
        35
        Length
        25.6
        Nett weight
        1.92
        Tare weight
        2.163
        Width
        22.5

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11752 9
        Gross weight
        0.477
        Height
        16
        Length
        11.4
        Nett weight
        0.24
        Tare weight
        0.237
        Width
        10.1

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20198 9

