Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call
T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound. See all benefits
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Touch control, Use the touch to manage your music and call conveniently. you can play&pause, play previous&next track music and answer or reject the call.
Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more
The built-in capacitive sensor, Music pauses automatically when you take an earphone out. It can prevent the earphones from triggering by mistake
The Clear Voice Cancelling with built-in two microphones give you clear call experience.
13mm speaker driver and classy BT 5.2 chip deliver you great sound
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you open the charging case, Once thery are paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with
Use the advanced TWS retransmission technology to make the connection more stable without latency between two earphones
