True Wireless Headphones

TAT2236WT/00
  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit. Super-slim case. Comfortable fit. Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
    Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

    These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear-perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

      Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

      • Earbuds sit in outer ear
      • Super-small charging case
      • IPX4 water protection
      • Up to 18 hours play time

      Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating and powerful 12 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Secure comfortable fit. Earbuds without ear tips

      You can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. With no ear tips, you won't feel anything in your ear canal-and there's no sensation of pressure. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

      Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time

      With a charging case this small, you get more music anywhere! A single charge of these true wireless headphones gives you 6 hours play time, and a fully charged case adds another 12 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        28 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        12 mm
        Sensitivity
        104 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button
        Automatic power off
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        Earbud
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Power

        Music play time
        6 +12  hr
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55 mAh
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Case)
        350 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.5 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Charging case
        yes
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        33.8  cm
        Width
        27.8  cm
        Height
        25  cm
        Gross weight
        4.224  kg
        Nett weight
        1.32  kg
        Tare weight
        2.904  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11745 4

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        16  cm
        Width
        13  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Gross weight
        0.476  kg
        Nett weight
        0.165  kg
        Tare weight
        0.311  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11745 1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Gross weight
        0.128  kg
        Nett weight
        0.055  kg
        Tare weight
        0.073  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11745 7

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.58  cm
        Width
        5.96  cm
        Depth
        2.89  cm
        Weight
        0.036  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20192 7

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

