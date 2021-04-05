Search terms

  • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit. Super-slim case. Comfortable fit. Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2236WT/00

    Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

    These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear-perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    True Wireless Headphones

    Similar products

    See all True Wireless Headphones

    Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

    • Earbuds sit in outer ear
    • Super-small charging case
    • IPX4 water protection
    • Up to 18 hours play time
    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    With an IPX4 rating and powerful 12 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

    Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

    Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

    Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

    Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time

    Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time

    With a charging case this small, you get more music anywhere! A single charge of these true wireless headphones gives you 6 hours play time, and a fully charged case adds another 12 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour.

    Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

    Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

    Secure comfortable fit. Earbuds without ear tips

    You can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. With no ear tips, you won't feel anything in your ear canal-and there's no sensation of pressure. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      12 mm
      Impedance
      28 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      104 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      33.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      27.8  cm
      Gross weight
      4.224  kg
      Height
      25  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11745 4
      Nett weight
      1.32  kg
      Tare weight
      2.904  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      16  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      13  cm
      Height
      11  cm
      Nett weight
      0.165  kg
      Gross weight
      0.476  kg
      Tare weight
      0.311  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11745 1

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 +12  hour(s)
      Talk time
      6 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.5  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      350  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      55  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      200 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11745 7
      Gross weight
      0.128  kg
      Nett weight
      0.055  kg
      Tare weight
      0.073  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      4.58  cm
      Width
      5.96  cm
      Depth
      2.89  cm
      Weight
      0.036  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      Earbud
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20192 7

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.